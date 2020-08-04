1/1
Barbara J. "Barbie" Clark
1960 - 2020
Barbara ""Barbie"" J. Clark

1960 - 2020

Barbara "Barbie" J. Clark, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday afternoon, July 29th, 2020 at her mother's home. Barb was born November 2, 1960 in Kenosha, WI. To John "Jack," and "Betty," Tostrud. Barb attended schools in Kenosha and graduated from Bradford High School and went to Gateway following high school.

Barb worked at Brookside Care Center for more than 30 years before retiring because of health issues. Barb married Ronald Clark and they were blessed with wonderful sons: Travis, Kyle, and Aaron Clark. To say Barb was a passionate mother and grandmother would be a severe understatement. Her love for her sons, their friends, her friends, and their families knew no bounds!

Barb possessed a wonderful sense of humor and a love for people and animals, especially dogs. Barbie is survived by her sons; Travis (Christine)Clark, Kyle Clark and Aaron Clark. Grandchildren; Max and Isla Clark. Mother Betty Tostrud, sister Lori (Mike) Biessener, and brothers Larry (Gina) Tostrud, Jim "JT" (Denise) Tostrud and Mike Tostrud. Many Godchildren, nieces and nephews, and remarkable amount of very special friends that were considered family. Once Barb determined you as a "friend," it was forever.

Barb was preceded in death by her father John (Jack) Tostrud and sister Mary Elizabeth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday August 5th, 2020 at 6:00PM at St. Anne's Catholic Church. (9091-Priaire Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie) Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday at the church from 4:00PM until the time of mass.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com



Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
AUG
5
Mass of Christian Burial
06:00 PM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
August 3, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Valerie McNairy
