Barbara J. Glasman

Barbara J. Glasman, age 81 of Bristol, formerly of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her immediate family; her loving husband, David; and her children, Sue (Andy) Gust, Debbie Herrmann and Jane (Tim) Weis; grandchildren, Tim (Aisha) Schumann, Rob (Jessi) Schumann, AJ Gust, David (Becca) Dillon, Kaitlyn (John) Eberts, Elijah Herrmann, Holly (Charles) Terry, Jake (Emily) Weis and Carrie Weis and five great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Piasecki Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services honoring Barbara's life will be held on Wednesday, November 27th at 10:00 a.m. at Westosha Lakes Church, 24823 74th Street, Salem, WI. Interment will follow in North Bristol Cemetery.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Tuesday, November 26th edition of the Kenosha News.

