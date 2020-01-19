Barbara J. (Hansen) Gordon

September 3, 1942 - January 16, 2020

Barbara J. (Hansen) Gordon, 77, died January 16, 2020. She was born September 3, 1942, in Kenosha to the late Harry M. and Louise (Bielewicz) Hansen.

She attended St. Thomas Aquinas Grade School, Lincoln Jr. High School and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1960. She worked at Warwick Electronics in Zion, IL; Little Giant Products in Peoria, IL; and St. Mary's Hospital in Racine, WI. For many years Barbara belonged to the Lighthouse Lacers, Tollway Tatters and the International Old Lacers, Inc.

She is survived by her brothers, Dennis J. (Mary) Widmar, Thomas H. Hansen; and her sister, Marlene (Howard) Schmaling, all of Kenosha.

She was preceded in death by her father Harry M. Hansen in 1950; her step-father Carl J. Widmar, Sr. in 1979, her sister Jane (Hansen) Marinelli in 1995, her mother Louise Widmar in 2008, her brothers Donald R. Hansen in 2009 and Carl J. (Harriet) Widmar in 2015, Jr. and her sister Toni Marie Widmar in 2016.

At Barbara's request, there will be no services. Her body was donated to the University of Wisconsin Medical School for research.