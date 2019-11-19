Kenosha News

Barbara J. Keyse

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
Barbara J. Keyse, 81, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

Funeral Services for Barbara will be held on Friday, November 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church (2100 – 75th St.). Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Please see our website for a complete obituary.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Nov. 19, 2019
