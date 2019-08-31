Barbara Jane Ney

Barb Ney, 75, died on Aug. 16, 2019, at her home in Kenosha, Wis.

Born in Sheboygan, Wis. on March 24, 1944, Barb met her husband, Erwin Ney Jr., while both worked for Piggly Wiggly. They were married on Aug. 14, 1965, in Sheboygan, then moved to Milwaukee where daughter, Melissa, was born. Their son, Todd, was born later, after they settled in Kenosha.

Barb believed the most important things in life were being a mom and working with children. She was an incredible wife and mom and enjoyed being a Sunday School teacher and 4-H leader. She also assisted kids, with therapy dog "Rally" by her side. She enjoyed time with family and friends, her four footed companions, traveling, quilting, scrapbooking, reading and baking dog treats.

Now, she is dancing and running in heaven with her parents Clarence and Alvina Krueger, her sister Elizabeth Willie, brothers Clarence Jr. and Jerry Krueger, in-laws Milt Willie and Sharlene Krueger, and extended family members.

She will be missed by her devoted husband Erwin, children Melissa (Melissa Peterson-Ney) Ney and Todd (Colleen) Ney, in-laws, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A celebration of Barb's life will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church (1520 Green Bay Rd, Somers) on Sept. 12, 2019. Visitation will be from 1 p.m to 2:30 p.m. with a service to follow.

The family would like to give special thanks for the outstanding care, kindness, and support of Dr. Joshua Bloom and his staff, and of Hospice Alliance.

Barb would state, "Flowers are for the living." She received and enjoyed them often in life, but in lieu of funeral flowers, the family requests memorials be made to two organizations which were important to her: Bethany Lutheran Church-School Fund or .