Barbara Jane Trimark

1936-2020

Barbara Jane Trimark, 83, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Detroit, MI, on September 15, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Betty (Martin) Lerch.

On June 25, 1955, she married Gerald "Jerry" Trimark in Dearborn, MI. They spent 65 wonderful years together.

Barbara and Jerry raised three children in Redford Township, MI. Each attended a local university to start their careers in Healthcare and Information Technology.

Barbara worked at Arvin Industries for 17 years, as a sales associate for automobile parts until her retirement in 2000.

After she retired Barb and Jerry moved to Kenosha, WI where the entire family relocated to be near to each other. Loving the beach/ocean Barb and Jerry spent their time between Kenosha and Venice Beach, FL, to experience the full "Snowbird" stage of life. Most recently, they returned from FL on May 27th to spend time at home with family, as she felt her time was coming to an end.

Barb loved cooking, planting flowers, hummingbirds, butterflies, and spending holidays together with family. Throughout her life, Christ was an important figure in her life, with all aspects of his teaching. She was a member of Crossway Community Church and spent time daily reading and meditating on God's word. She knew that Jesus Christ died for her sins and looked forward to seeing her Lord and Savior face to face.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Gerald Duane Trimark; daughter, Deborah E. Trimark; son, Jerry R. Trimark, with wife Betty; granddaughters, Hannah and Makayla; son, Jeffrey R. Trimark with wife Jenny; grandsons, Nicholas and Noah; brother, Richard Lerch with wife Susan; nieces and nephew, Amy, JoAnna, and Andy; brother-in-law, Mike Trimark and wife Gwen; and nephew and niece, Vincent and Beth.

For the safety of those most affected by the pandemic, visitation and service for extended family only will be held at CrossWay Community Church, 13905 75th St, Bristol, WI 53104 on Wednesday, June 10th starting at 10:00 am. Interment will be private at Green Ridge Cemetery. We request those in attendance to wear a mask or a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time. The service will be recorded and a link to it posted on the Proko Funeral Home website for viewing shortly after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cardiopulmonary Rehab at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital or Children's Ministry at CrossWay Community Church in Bristol, WI would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Barb's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com