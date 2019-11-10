Barbara Jean Pahlke

1941 - 2019

Barbara Jean (Larsen) Pahlke, age 78, of Lyndon Station, died peacefully on November 2, 2019 at Waterford Memory Center after her courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 23, 1941 and grew up in Lake Shangri La, WI. She married Richard Pahlke on April 29, 1961. Barb worked many years at Lenon Bus Service driving school bus and enjoyed the camaraderie with "the girls". Barb was selfless in her devotion to her husband and children. Her grandchildren meant the world to her and she cherished the time spent with them – always baking and cooking their favorites when they visited and giving the best hugs when they arrived. Barb enjoyed music and loved to dance. She spent countless hours on the waters of the Wisconsin River fishing and enjoying gatherings on the "island" with family and friends. A woman of faith, Barb was a member of the Salem Methodist Church and Methodist Church of Mauston, WI.

Barb has been and will be dearly missed by her surviving children – Richard (Terrie) Pahlke of Twin Lakes, WI, Diane (Steve) Hertel of Champion, MI, Phillip (Stacy) Pahlke of Lyndon Station, WI; grandchildren – Matthew (Christa) Hertel, Heather (Stephen) Parkhill, Daniel Pahlke, Sara Pahlke, Christian Jacoby, Mallorie Jacoby and great grandchildren – Otto, Maci, Addy and Eli Hertel and soon-to-be baby Parkhill.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Pahlke, sister Mary "Maggie" Reynolds, sister-in-law Marge Pahlke and parents Howard and Edith Larsen and Isabelle Owens (Becker).

A celebration of Barb's life will be planned for spring of 2020. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research

Hospital in her memory. .

