Barbara June

Barbara June, age 80, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 at Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital. Barbara's passing came 3 days after her husband of 48 years, Duane June, passed away.

A memorial service for both Barbara and Duane will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Woman's Club of Kenosha (6028 – 8th Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held at the Woman's Club on Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until the time of service. If you are attending, due to the executive order by the Governor's office, we ask that all attendees please wear a mask. A full obituary will appear on the funeral home's website. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

