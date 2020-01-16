Barbara Maglish

1951-2020

Barbara Maglish, 68, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday January 9, 2020 in Little River, S.C.

Barbara was born on August 20, 1951 in Hammond, IN, the daughter of the late Raymond & Jessie (Wilson) Sitton. She was educated in the schools of Hammond, graduating from Indiana University School of Nursing. She married Thomas Maglish on July 22, 1972 in Hammond. Barbara was employed as a Registered Nurse for many years. She was a member of First Christian Church, dedicated member of the Benevolence Team, and mentor for MOPS. Her creative hobbies included crocheting, scrap booking, sewing, ceramics, and crafts. She loved baseball and visiting ballparks – she was also an avid Cubs fan and watched them win the world series in 2016. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family & friends, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Maglish of Kenosha; children, Renee (Mark) Stinson of Pleasant Prairie, Michael (Dawn) Maglish of Boise, ID, Amanda Maglish of Columbus, OH; brother, Darnell Sitton; 8 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.

A visitation will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at First Christian Church, 13022 Wilmot Rd, Kenosha, WI 53142, from 9:00AM-11:00AM, with funeral services to follow at 11:00AM. The Burial will be at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park at 2:00 PM.

