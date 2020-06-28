Barbara Mary Holzman
1950 - 2020
Barbara Mary Holzman

1950-2020

Barbara Holzman, 70, of Kenosha passed away on June 24, 2020 at Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital.

Barbara was born on June 23, 1950 in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Grover and Edna (Kressin) Farrell. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated with an Associate's Degree from GTC. Barbara was employed at Washington Manor as a dietician for over 30 years. Her hobbies included taking photos, reading, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. As well as riding her bike and taking long walks along the lake front with her loving partner, Jerry.

Survivors include her children, Amy (Matthew) Chostner of Kenosha; and John (Lucy) Holzman of Mauston; loving partner Jerry Butterfield of Kenosha; brothers, Jim (Judy) Farrell of Janesville, Steve Farrell of North Carolina, Robert (Dori) Farrell of Kenosha; sisters, Joan (Norm) Nikolai and Pat McNamara both of Kenosha; brother-in-law, Frank Perri; sister-in-law, Pat Farrell; also included are her grandchildren Katelynn, Wyatt, Jameson, Connor and many step grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Allen Holzman; sister, Colleen Perri; brothers, Frank, Dan, and Jack Farrell.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 28, 2020.
June 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Darlene
Friend
June 27, 2020
Always happy, she was a good friend to all!
Sherry
Friend
June 27, 2020
Loved her smile and outlook on life . We were going together celebrate our 70 . Happy 70 in heaven. I'll celebrate someway special in your name. Miss you.
.
Linda ralph mercer
Friend
June 27, 2020
Barb, you were such a sweet kind person, and a wonderful mother and a friend to the end. Im going to miss you.
Kris Ralph
Friend
June 27, 2020
I will always miss you, my big sister! I always our long talks about the "good ole days."
Steve
Brother
June 27, 2020
I will always love you my dear Aunt Barb. Thank you for all the great memories. You will always be in my heart.
Jane Nikolai
Family
June 26, 2020
I love you always and forever Mom.
Amy
Daughter
