Barbara Mary Holzman

1950-2020

Barbara Holzman, 70, of Kenosha passed away on June 24, 2020 at Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital.

Barbara was born on June 23, 1950 in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Grover and Edna (Kressin) Farrell. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated with an Associate's Degree from GTC. Barbara was employed at Washington Manor as a dietician for over 30 years. Her hobbies included taking photos, reading, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. As well as riding her bike and taking long walks along the lake front with her loving partner, Jerry.

Survivors include her children, Amy (Matthew) Chostner of Kenosha; and John (Lucy) Holzman of Mauston; loving partner Jerry Butterfield of Kenosha; brothers, Jim (Judy) Farrell of Janesville, Steve Farrell of North Carolina, Robert (Dori) Farrell of Kenosha; sisters, Joan (Norm) Nikolai and Pat McNamara both of Kenosha; brother-in-law, Frank Perri; sister-in-law, Pat Farrell; also included are her grandchildren Katelynn, Wyatt, Jameson, Connor and many step grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Allen Holzman; sister, Colleen Perri; brothers, Frank, Dan, and Jack Farrell.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

