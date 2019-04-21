Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara "Barb" Millard.

Barbara L. "Barb" Millard

1940 - 2019

Barbara "Barb" L. Millard, 78, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 15, 2019, at Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center Campus.

She was born on Oct. 7, 1940, to the late Peter J. and Louise (Neumann) Hannes in Zeeland, Mich. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1958. She also attended Gateway Technical College.

Barb worked at AMC/Chrysler for 30 years, retiring in 1999. She was a member of UAW Local 72 where she was very active.

Barb enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking, collecting lighthouses and porcelain dolls. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.

Barb is survived by her sons Robert Millard Jr., and Tim (Marianne) Millard both of Kenosha, her 11 grandchildren, her five great grandchildren and her siblings Peter (Karen) Hannes of Ocala, Fla., Ronald (Sue) Hannes of Kenosha, Robert Hannes of Kenosha, Nicholas (Linda) Hannes of Surprise, Ariz., Paul (Marge) Hannes of Kenosha, Charles (Mary) Hannes of Lecanto, Fla., Beverly (Roger) Dahlgren of Surprise, Ariz., Margaret (Darrel) Hansen of Luck, Wis. and Marianne Rozinski of Kenosha.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Debra Donaldson on Dec. 13, 2016.

Funeral Services for Barb will be held on Wednesday, April 24, at 11 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

