Barbara Rodney Wetherbee

1937 - 2019

Barbara Rodney Wetherbee, 81, of Twin Lakes, Wis., formerly of Silver Lake, passed away at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha, Wis. on Saturday April 13, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Ill. on Dec. 6, 1937, to the late Howard and Cecilia (nèe Bute) Rodney. Moving with her family to Trevor, Wis. in 1953, she graduated from Wilmot High School in 1955 and went to work for the Planning Department at the Naval Supply Depot, Great Lakes, Ill. She was voted NSD Christmas Queen in 1956. On July 20, 1957, she was united in marriage to Glenn Wetherbee at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Antioch, Ill. He preceded her in death Dec. 6, 2006. They lived many years in Silver Lake, moving to Twin Lakes in July 2006. Barbara worked for Dr. Albert A. Bucar, OD; then as a legal secretary, for the late Atty. James F. Kracmer; certified as an Administrative Assistant from UW Parkside, she worked for 18 years at the Antioch Public Library District, retiring in 2005.

An Antioch WOTM #735 member for over 50 years; she was a Brownie/Girl Scout Leader; a Silver Lake Village Treasurer for one term, and the Silver Lake Village Court Secretary for 5 years. She was on the Riverview School Board for 10 years. In 2008, she was elected to the Wilmot Union High School Board serving for 10 years.

Barbara was an active member of Holy Name of Jesus Church, Wilmot (now Holy Cross). She was a Lector; taught CCD; was Finance Chairman 25 years; served on the Parish Council, and a member if the Women's Group. Barbara originated the Kenosha County Fair "Little Miss Princess" program, running it for 5 years. She also worked the Fair Scavenger Hunt. She was Vice President of the Twin Lakes Area Senior Group; started the "Rowdy Red Hats"; and worked on the Twin Lakes Election Board.

She was appointed to the Alzheimer's Advisory Board for Twin Lakes Daybreak; was a member of RSVP; and in 2010 was appointed to the Board of Directors for Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc. She served on the KAFASI Fund Raising Committee, supervising Bingo for KAFASI for many years. In 2012, The Aging and Disability Resource Center named Barbara an Outstanding Older American for Kenosha County for her extensive volunteering and community involvement. She and Glenn traveled to 8 countries in Europe, including Ireland. They also visited Hawaii and Alaska. She had a large collection of cookbooks and insisted that just reading them caused her to gain weight. As her grandchildren grew, she was a faithful fan at most of their activities. Barbara leaves behind many close friends, Donna, Mary Ann, Lorraine, Sandy, Rose, Jean, Cinde, Audrey, and too many more to list.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Stacy (Mike) Evans; sons, David (Robin) Wetherbee, Jeffrey (Jeanne) Wetherbee; and daughter, Carrie (Jerry) Long. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Megan, Mallory and Robb Evans; Anna and Katherine Wetherbee; Karla (Steve) Sturycz, Alan "AJ" (Janeal) and Kevin Wetherbee; five great-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Sophia, Stevie, Emma and Jonathan; as well as two step great-granddaughters, Lauren Sturycz, Ashley Martinez and a step great-great-grandson, Brailyn Martinez. She is survived by her sister, Pat (Ken) Woolner of Troy, Illinois and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; Glenn's parents, Max and Helen Wetherbee: sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Florence and Earl Detert, and a nephew, Gordon Detert.