Beatrice Metallo

1926-2019

Beatrice Metallo, 93, of Pleasant Prairie passed away on Monday December 30, 2019 at Timber Oaks in Union Grove.

Beatrice was born on February 10, 1926 in Waco, TX, the daughter of the late Samuel & Esther (Vasquez) Franco. She was educated in the schools of Texas. Beatrice married Louis Metallo on January 6, 1950 in Kenosha. She was employed for many years at AMChrysler. Her hobbies included going to casinos, cooking ethnic foods, traveling, cheering for the Packers, but most of all spending time with her family & friends.

Survivors include her children, Esther (Mark) Pitts of Silver Lake, Diane (Robert) Andrews of Pleasant Prairie, Nancy (Joe) Vagnoni of Surprise, AZ; 7 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren. Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, brothers, Rueben, Joe, Moses, and Santana, sisters, Amelia & Lydia.

A visitation will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 at All Saints Cemetery Chapel, 3300 Springbrook Rd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, from 12:30-1:30PM, with funeral services to follow at 1:30PM.

