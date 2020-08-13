Belinda Lee Smith

July 5, 1970 – August 8, 2020

Kenosha – Belinda Lee Smith, 50, died unexpectedly on August 8, 2020. She was born in Burlington on July 5, 1970.

She was united in marriage to Jeffery Scott Smith on September 10, 2003.

Belinda was a child therapist for the State of Wisconsin. Previously, she was a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. She and Jeff were instrumental in running the MDA charity events for the NALC Branch 574. Belinda enjoyed flower gardening and baking. She will be remembered especially for her brownies and Christmas cookies. Above all, family was everything to her. She was active in everything in which her daughter, Abby, participated from school events to sporting events.

Belinda leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Jeffery Smith; daughter, Abigail Smith; step-son, Jeffery Smith II; grandchildren, Aubrey, Tyler, Winston "Tank"; mother, Brigitta Berberich; father, Gordon Berberich; sisters, Cornelia (Lino) Schmack; Brenda Fischer; brother, Jim (Jodie) Berberich; mother-in-law, Carole Walsh; father-in-law, Loren (Sandy) Smith; faithful canine companion, Beans; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends too numerous to mention.

Belinda is preceded in death by her stepfather, Horst Conrad; brother-in-law, Raymond Smith; and faithful canine companion, Max.

A memorial celebration of Belinda's life will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, 6:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until the time of the service.

