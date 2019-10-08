Ben-Ami Chemerow

Ben-Ami Chemerow, 93, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Kenosha Wis., passed away on Monday, September 30, at Benderson Skilled Nursing in Sarasota, Fla., surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Racine, Wis., on March 9, 1926, he was the son of the late Harry and Leah (Zinder) Chemerow. He graduated from Bradford High School and earned his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin Madison.

Ben served in the United States Army Air Corps from September, 1943, until he was honorably discharged in November, 1945.

On April 10, 1949, he married Elynor Pollay in Kenosha, WI. They lived in Kenosha for 60 years. More than 20 years ago they began to visit Sarasota, Fla. and have been residents of The Meadows in Sarasota for 10 years.

Ben owned and operated the Leader Store in Kenosha from 1952 until his retirement in 1995. His father, Harry Chemerow, founded the Leader Store in the 1920's. Ben served on the boards of directors of the Kenosha Savings & Loan, Advantage Bank and M&I Bank. He was also active in the Downtown Kenosha Business Association.

Ben served as president of Beth Hillel Temple in Kenosha and was a member of its board of trustees. He was on the board of trustees of the Kenosha Jewish Welfare Fund and a member of the Western Kiwanis Club. He had a deep commitment to education as shown by his assistance in developing ALL - Adventures in Life Long Learning at UW - Parkside and his mentoring children in reading in both Kenosha and Sarasota grade schools. Ben also participated in other community programs, including Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in Kenosha, as well as volunteering on a regular basis at the Shalom Center Soup Kitchen. He was an avid tennis player, enjoyed traveling with Ellie and spending time with his family.

Ben is survived by his loving wife, Elynor Chemerow of Sarasota, Fla.; four children, David (Doreen) Chemerow of Boca Raton, Fla., Sue (Tom Jones) Chemerow of Madison, Wis., Betsy (Jeff) Lumbard of Lakeville, Minn., Anne (Scott) Billak of Oakton, Va.; six grandchildren, Scott and Derek (Kelley) Lumbard, Sarah and Alex Jones, and Chaz and Carly Billak, and one great-grandchild, Callen Lumbard. He is also survived by his sister, Judith (Charles) Picus, of Naples, Fla.

Services will be held at Beth Hillel Temple in Kenosha, Wis. on October 20 at 1 p.m. Interment will be private at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shalom Center in Kenosha, Wis. or the Friendship Center in Sarasota, Fla. would be appreciated by the family.

