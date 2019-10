Benito "Benny" Sanchez Martinez

Benito Sanchez Martinez, 68, passed away on October 13, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 4 p.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home, before services from 2 p.m. until service time at 4 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to wear your Packer attire. Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

www.sturinofuneralhome.com

