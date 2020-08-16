Berger Rasmussen

June 4, 1928 - August 13, 2020

Berger Rasmussen, 92, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on June 4, 1928 to the late Holm and Camilla (Knudsen) Rasmussen in Luck, WI. He was educated in the schools of Luck and Kenosha, coming to Kenosha at the age of 14 and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

Berger entered the US Army in October 1950, serving during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952.

On February 14, 1953 he married the love of his life Jo Pearl Chase at First United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on February 24, 2020.

Berger worked as a sales associate, measuring suits for JC Penney for 35 years and ending his career at Barden's. He was known to many as Mr. JC Penney.

Berger was a member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church and the St. Mary's Friendly Center. He was also a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, Danish Brotherhood #14, receiving the Brother of the Year Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #286.

Berger loved dancing with Jo, traveling across the US and taking care of the family dog, Honey. He also made several trips to Denmark where he visited extended family. He was very proud of his heritage. Berger fulfilled his dream of "returning to the farm" by purchasing a summer home near Luck, which he enjoyed for 5 years. He also loved a big party inviting everyone he knew. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Berger is survived by his daughters Lisa (Mark) Zanin of Kenosha, Lori Higgins of Kenosha and Lana (Jason) Romano of Phoenix, AZ, his grandchildren Luke, Alaina, Chase, Paul, Erin, Dante and Isabella and his brother-in-law Bill Hafke. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his sister Kate Hafke and his son-in-law Tom Higgins in 2016.

Memorial Services for Berger will be published in the Kenosha News at a later date. Private Burial with Full Military Honors was held at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Mary's Lutheran Church, St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Luck, WI or to the Danish Brotherhood #14.

