Bernard G. Blise

April 3, 1933 – November 24, 2019

Bernard (Bernie) G. Blise, 86, of Kenosha, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was born April 3, 1933 to William and Clara (Larsen) Blise in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

He attended Kenosha schools, graduating from Bradford High School in 1951. While in school, he played team sports, including basketball and football. He also enjoyed playing softball in the city softball league.

While in high school, on a blind date, he met the love of his life, Patricia Volk. They married August 9, 1952.

Bernie retired from Snap-On Tools in 1993, working 28 years as a Manufacturing Engineerupervisor. A man of large-scale imagination, Bernie was responsible for designing products which resulted in numerous patents held by Snap-On. Bernie also invented numerous products throughout his life. After his retirement, he designed and patented the Mise Vise.

He enjoyed painting window murals and canvases for family and friends. He had excellent penmanship. Bernie was an avid crossword puzzle enthusiast, enjoyed singing, as well as going to local establishments to imbibe in a good toddy and story. He was always willing to help with carpentry projects or other engineering tasks. In his youth, he enjoyed ice skating and swimming.

Bernie is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia, two sons, Bill (Paula) Blise, Tom (Renee) Blise, five daughters, Jane (Bob) Carlson, Terry (Rick) Lindquist, Kathy (John) Peters, Nancy (Don) Waas, Linda LeMay and Jennifer Marchewka; sister Shirley DeNio. He was also survived by his grandchildren: Matt (Angela), Jessie (Trevor), Danny (Devin), Kevin (Ali), Pat, Ryan, Melissa (Misael), Jenna, Airielle (Scott), Brogan (Mercedes), Damon (Laura), Joshua (Victoria), Tania (Jim), Christopher, Ashley (Brent), Nicole, Nathan, Logan, Jacob, Brandon, Alex (Anas), and Ethan and nineteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Robert and Edmund Blise.

To honor his life, a visitation will be held on Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at Kemper Center Ambrose Hall (6501 – 3rd Avenue), from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at the Kemper Center Chapel at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery.

