Bernard F. "Bernie" Lichter
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard "Bernie" Lichter.
1941 - 2019
Bernard F. "Bernie" Lichter, 77, of Somers, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Hospice Alliance's Hospice House.
Born in Kenosha on Nov 24, 1941, he was the son of the late Bernard Bower and Orbelle (Johnson) Lichter. He attended St. George Elementary School and was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School.
Bernie was employed with the Kenosha County Highway Department as a grader operator.
He is survived by his brother, Jim Lichter; his two daughters, Julie (Mike Ortiz) Lichter and Beth (Greg) Walsh; his three grandchildren, Zachary, Kathryn and Margaret Walsh; and his former wife, Cindy Lichter.
In accordance with Bernie's wishes, funeral services were held privately.
Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
262-658-4101
Online Condolences at www.piasecki-althaus.com
Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 14, 2019