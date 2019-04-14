Kenosha News

Bernard "Bernie" Lichter

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard "Bernie" Lichter.

Bernard F. "Bernie" Lichter

1941 - 2019

Bernard F. "Bernie" Lichter, 77, of Somers, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Hospice Alliance's Hospice House.

Born in Kenosha on Nov 24, 1941, he was the son of the late Bernard Bower and Orbelle (Johnson) Lichter. He attended St. George Elementary School and was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School.

Bernie was employed with the Kenosha County Highway Department as a grader operator.

He is survived by his brother, Jim Lichter; his two daughters, Julie (Mike Ortiz) Lichter and Beth (Greg) Walsh; his three grandchildren, Zachary, Kathryn and Margaret Walsh; and his former wife, Cindy Lichter.

In accordance with Bernie's wishes, funeral services were held privately.



Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.piasecki-althaus.com
Funeral Home
Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.