Berniece Brockway

September 30, 1928 - October 30, 2019

Berniece Renora Brockway, 91, passed away peacefully at Home Inspired Senior Living on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born on September 30, 1928, in Mount Sterling, Wis., the daughter of the late Fred and Pearla (Halverson) Brockway. On August 4, 1952, she married Gerald John Finley, the love of her life. Sadly, he passed away 11 short years later.

After graduating high school, Berniece received her teaching certificate at LaCrosse State Teacher's College. Her first year teaching was at the Brockway School, a one room school house in Mount Sterling, Wisconsin, where she taught first through eighth grade students. After moving to Kenosha, Berniece taught at Riverview School, Highland, and St. Mark's Catholic School. After Gerald died, she pursued her four year teaching degree at Carthage College while teaching at Jane Vernon School.

Berniece taught at Jane Vernon from 1964 to 1991 when a back injury forced her into retirement. Teaching was everything to Berniece.

She loved each of her students and was devoted to them. In all, Berniece taught for 42 years, educating hundreds of children. Her classroom management was filled with kindness and her unending sense of humor. Throughout the many years after her retirement, Berniece could not go out in public without being greeted by her former students or their parents. It delighted her to see them again.

Above all, Berniece treasured her children and grandchildren. She was thrilled for each precious little one that was added to her family. Berniece will be sweetly remembered by her daughters, Laura (William) Cook of Kansasville, and Theresa (Jay) Serpe of Kenosha; five grandchildren, Lisa (Gregory) Eschenbauch, William (Summer) Cook, Jamie Serpe, Katelyn (Jason) DeBruin, and Laena (Mark) Mueller. Berniece's 14 great-grandchildren include Abigail, Claire, Laura, Anna, and Liam Eschenbauch; Richard, Cailyn, William, and Jaxon Cook; Ionie and Aurora DeBruin; Quinn, Rhys, Penelope Mueller and two more on the way. Her great great grandchildren are Levi and Emery Eschenbauch. Berniece is further survived by her brother Frederick (Deanna) Brockway, several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family appreciates the loving care provided by the staff of Home Inspired Senior Living and Aurora Hospice who expressed the honor it was to care for Berniece.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, with a service and luncheon following at Crossway Community Church, 13905 75th St, Bristol, WI.

