Bernice M. (Skov, Huber) Sorensen

May 15, 1919 - January 4, 2020

Bernice M. (Skov, Huber) Sorensen, age 100, died Saturday January 4, 2020 at her Meadowmere Assisted Living home in Kenosha, WI. She was surrounded with so much love from her family and all the special caregivers who have been her extended family for over 10 years.

Bernice was born May 15, 1919 to Lawrence and Christina Skov at rural Irene, South Dakota. She was baptized at Turkey Valley Lutheran Church and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota. She attended grade school at Plainview and Mayfield rural schools and high school at Irene and graduated from Yankton High School in 1937.

Bernice married Walt Huber July 5, 1938 and moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In 1940, they moved to Mobridge, South Dakota. They returned to the Yankton, South Dakota area and began farming. Bernice and her husband, Walt, owned and operated the grocery store in Gayville, South Dakota until her husband passed away.

On July 9, 1983, Bernice married Newell Sorensen. They wintered in Mission, Texas for many years. With Newell, Bernice loved to golf, dance and entertain. In November, 2009, Bernice and Newell moved to Kenosha, WI to be closer to family.

Bernice lived her life fully for 100 years! While in South Dakota, she was a devoted Christian, acted as a Sunday School Teacher and participated in Women's groups at Vangen Lutheran and Gayville Lutheran Church. She loved being a farmer's wife. Raising chickens was her love. She was a great cook and loved to entertain in her home (and made sure her piano was always dusted when company arrived). She enjoyed golfing, playing cards and dancing. Bernice missed her beloved South Dakota friends and family after moving to WI. She loved to reminisce about her Birthday club and card groups, trips to the Black Hills cabin and events with special relatives and neighbors as well as the Gayville Lutheran Church.

Bernice continued her social life at Meadowmere Assisted Living setting almost to her last days. She enjoyed weekly pinochle games, participated in the golf putting games winning many quarters, Wii golf, afternoon bible readings and attended church each Sunday. Her special dining room table group of friends were so much fun and special to her. Bernice and her best friend, Betty, were known as the 'Golden Girls' by the staff! Bernice was so alert and knowledgeable, always wanting to learn. She enjoyed watching the Packers play football with Ron and cheering for baseball teams. Her WI family tried converting her to a Milwaukee Brewers fan!

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Florence (Melvin) Hanson, brothers Lyle and Wilmer Skov, her precious daughter Judy and son-in-law Loren Edelman and her grandson Tony Soulek.

Her memory will be cherished by her daughters Janice (Ron) Soulek and Jackie Huber; her grandchildren Tammy (Mike) Clark, Kathy (Steve) Vince, Kevin (Linda) Edelman, Matthew (Hillary) Harbor, Molly (Chris) Hultman, Marty Schwader (DiAnna Bernal), Michael Schwader (Nena Hutch); her great grandchildren Taylor and Tiara, Anthony, Zachary, Skylar, Seth, Spencer, Michael, Meghan, Henry and Mabel, Lincoln, Thomas and Cameron; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services held in South Dakota on Saturday January 11, 2020.

Memorials to Hospice Alliance 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd in Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 or Gayville Lutheran Church 307 Washington Street in Gayville, South Dakota 57031.

Bernice will be missed by so many!