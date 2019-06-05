Bernice "Bea" Riley

1920 - 2019

Bernice "Bea" Riley, of Kenosha, died on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was exactly 99 years old.

She was born on June 1, 1920, in Kenosha, to the late Joseph and Marie Korecz.

On June 6, 1942, in Kenosha, she married her "One and Only", Thomas Riley, Sr. He preceded her in death January 9, 2003.

While Thomas honorably served in the Second World War, Bea followed him, with their infant daughter, to every base while he was stationed in the U.S. She saved every letter the two of them wrote to each other, both overseas and at home in America. When she wasn't with him, she was a "Rosie the Riveter" at Nash/American Motors, supporting the troops.

She was a wonderful homemaker and mother. She worked at the polls tirelessly during elections. She was a licensed beautician and managed many beauty salons in Kenosha and Racine. She was an accomplished cosmetology instructor for many years. She worked in various schools in Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee and Waukegan. She loved her work and was well respected in her industry.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Petetit of Lake Havasu, Ariz., and Peggy Summers of Kenosha; a son, Thomas Riley, Jr; a brother, Richard Korecz of Kenosha; four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral services honoring Bea's life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 5821 10th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Private interment will take place in St. James Cemetery.

