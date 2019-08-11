Bernice Rose Manson

1917 - 2019

Bernice Rose Manson, 101 years old of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at her home.

She was born September 20, 1917, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Matt and Caroline (Grasser) Berres. Bernice attended Kenosha schools. She graduated from Kenosha High School and Kenosha Vocational School.

On October 25, 1952, she married Joseph H. Manson at St. Mark Catholic Church and he preceded her in death January 6, 2006.

She was a parishioner of St. Mark Catholic Church and St. Mary's Catholic Senior Center. Bernice worked as executive secretary at Fansteel Metallurgical Corp as well as secretary in car distribution for Nash Motors. She also worked part-time in the office of Woodstock and Sheridan Nursing Homes. Bernice was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed solving crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her son, Kenneth (Janet) Manson of Kenosha, and daughter Barbara (Neal) Connelly of Arden Hills, MN; four grandchildren, Michelle (Eric) Milholland, Laura (Grady) Hall, Michael (Michelle) Connelly, and Brenna (Cooper) Kohart; and two great-grandchildren, Thomas Hall and Pierce Kohart.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bernice was preceded in death by siblings, Clyde Berres, Sister M. Minolia (Callista) Berres, SSND, Rita Gravunder, and LaVerne Haney.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11th at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, August 12th at the funeral home with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave., Kenosha. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Pleasant Prairie. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to St. Mark Catholic Church, 7117 14th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143 or the , in her memory.

