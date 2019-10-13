Bernice Vlackina

Bernice Vlackina, 100 of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center.

Congratulations Mom on your recent induction into the Blue Zone!

Born in Kenosha on September 27, 1919 into the large dynamic Polish Catholic family of Michael and Mary (Piszczek) Roszko. Adventures in the roaring twenties along with sisters, Minnie and Mary and brothers, Tony, Andy, Johnnie and Joey. School, baseball, sports. Hardships in the Depression, Kenosha Golden Girl in the 30's and 40's-WWII, polka dancing and factory war efforts (mushroom hunting). Lover of animals.

Early marriage with Steve and two daughters, 20 years center-cut from one of San Francisco's most golden eras (mushroom hunting). Lover of movies and television (Bing Crosby).

Later, back to her hometown of Kenosha to enjoy extended family, friends, work and all sports-Packers, bowling, golf, fish fries, fast food, kapusta (mushroom hunting). Nature lover and gardener. My mother – "always vote", open to challenge and adventure, a well-lit path, inspiring, anchoring, pervasive love. Sister to three WWII European front veterans. Wife of Pearl Harbor vet. Mother of Vietnam vet and her peace activist sister.

Pursuer of happiness

Achiever of dreams

Thank you, Mom, Love you always.

