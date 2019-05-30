Kenosha News

Bess Manderfeld

Service Information
Obituary
Bess A. Manderfeld

1936 - 2019

Bess Ann (nee: Nuciforo) Manderfeld, 83; beloved wife of the late Thomas R. Manderfeld and dear mother of Sue Kaeppeler, Mary Kae Manderfeld and Tom Manderfeld; passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 26, 2019, at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated next week Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue Racine. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church next week Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church (Racine), St. Joseph Catholic Academy (Kenosha) or to Hospice Alliance, Inc. (Pleasant Prairie) have been suggested

Please see this coming Sunday's newspaper for the complete obituary.



Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 30, 2019
