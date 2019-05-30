Bess A. Manderfeld
1936 - 2019
Bess Ann (nee: Nuciforo) Manderfeld, 83; beloved wife of the late Thomas R. Manderfeld and dear mother of Sue Kaeppeler, Mary Kae Manderfeld and Tom Manderfeld; passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 26, 2019, at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated next week Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue Racine. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church next week Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church (Racine), St. Joseph Catholic Academy (Kenosha) or to Hospice Alliance, Inc. (Pleasant Prairie) have been suggested
Please see this coming Sunday's newspaper for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
(corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)
262-552-9000
www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 30, 2019