Betty Ackerman

1930 - 2020

Betty Ackerman age 89 of Genoa City, WI and formerly of Twin Lakes, WI died February 13, 2020. She was born in Alabama on September 30, 1930. The daughter of the late John and Olive (Boyd) Snead. On November 21, 1954 in Washington D.C. she was united in marriage to George L. Ackerman who preceded her in death on Feb 3, 2018. During her life Betty enjoyed watching birds, and flowers. In her earlier years she enjoyed bowling and was on many different leagues in the area.

Betty is survived by her three children, Daniel Ackerman, Cindy Jones and Kim Sikorski. Grandmother of Ben Ackerman, Josh Ackerman, Kara Ackerman, Katie Ackerman, Shaun Ackerman and Jennifer Jones. Great Grandmother of Gabbie, Victoria, Harper, Kayla, Damia and Jacob.

Private family services will be held. Memorial remembrances in Betty's name can be made to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, 999 N. 92nd St. Milwaukee, WI. 53226. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.