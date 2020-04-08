Betty Beltoya

February 20, 1928 - April 3, 2020

Betty Ann Beltoya 92, of Kenosha, passed away Friday April 3, 2020.

Born on February 20, 1928 in Kenosha, WI. she was the 8th child of the late Joseph and Pauline Laba. She went to grade school at St. Casimir School graduating from Kenosha High School in 1945.

On June 20, 1950, she was united in marriage to Victor Beltoya in Kenosha, WI. He preceded her in death on December 26, 1993. Betty worked at the Samuel Lowe Company in the 1940's as an illustrator in the art department. Leaving to raise 2 children and returning many years later working in the Bindery until they closed. She enjoyed playing pool and dart ball on various teams and has many trophies. She played for many years all the way up to her 90's. She also loved her bingo that she would play at the Moose Club in Kenosha. For many years, Betty and Victor operated Beltoya's Bar on Sheridan Road and later Beltoya's Clown Club on 6th avenue. In the 1950's she joined our father's trio the Triad's playing the base guitar in the band that consisted of members Vic, Betty and Jim Lee. Christmas Eve was always celebrated at her house every year. This is one of the many gatherings that will be missed most by the family. Family tradition was to be served her famous Egg Soup and Rice Pilaf. She was a real character who will be sadly missed by her entire family and cat Lexi. Her home was a gathering place for family, friends and relatives. Grandma Betty and Grandpa Vic were the type of people that would be there when you needed them no matter what. If you needed anything, they would help in any way they could. To them family came first. Her unique and funny personality will be missed most.

She is lovingly survived by her two children Gary (Mary Ann) Beltoya, Gail (Cliff) Plaisted and grandchildren Gary Beltoya, Joseph Beltoya, Holly (Jeff) Springer, Natalie Jesse, Jill Plaisted, Jared Plaisted, Victor (Lusia) Plaisted, Clifford (Cathy) Plaisted and great grandchildren Gavin Beltoya-Brown, Corinne, Trent, and Madeline Springer, Hannah, Sydney, Caleb and Jack Beltoya, Aben, Emily, Victor Plaisted and Iverson Plaisted. Newest addition is great-great grandchild Bentley Brown-Beltoya.

She has one living brother Walter Laba and Brother-in-Law and Sister-in-Law Dick and Helen Beltoya. There are also many nieces and nephews along with friends that she acquired though out her life.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 6 siblings: Andrew, Angeline, Joseph, Helen, Sophie and Mary Ann.

Due to the current situation there will be services only for the immediate family. A celebration of life gathering is being planned for June 2020. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospice Personnel who in this current serious situation provided comfort and services to our family.