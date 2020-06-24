Betty (McCormack) DeWitt
1929 - 2020
Betty (nee McCormack) DeWitt

1929 - 2020

Betty (nee McCormack) DeWitt, 91, of Zion, IL passed away on June 21, 2020, surrounded by family at Rolling Hills Manor in Zion, IL. 

Betty was born March 20, 1929 in Zion, IL.  She married Robert DeWitt on May 6, 1950 in Waukegan, IL. She retired in 1976 after 29 years with Civil Service at Great Lakes Naval Base. Betty was a member of the Zion Benton Moose Lodge and Women of the Moose Chapter 859. She was an avid roller skater, bowler, knitter, crafter, and lifelong Cubs fan. Betty loved the Zion Moose Lodge and went there for dinner twice a week as long as she was able.  Betty is survived by her children, Richard (Julie) DeWitt of Kenosha, WI and Judy (Ted) Kasperczyk of Winthrop Harbor, IL; four grandchildren, David DeWitt, Mark Kasperczyk, Eric (April Hill) Kasperczyk and Marguerite (Scott) Tagawa; three great-grandchildren; and one brother Larry (Cheryl) Puhl of Watertown, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert DeWitt in 2012; father, Glenn McCormack in 1929; step-father, Charles Puhl in 1991 and mother Alice (Whiteman) Puhl in 1996.

Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Zion Benton Moose Lodge. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.  



Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
