Betty G. Brankow

Betty G. Brankow, 89 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Froedtert South – Kenosha Medical Center.

She was born in Kenosha, WI on December 22, 1929, the daughter of the late Willian and Gertrude (Micheln) Brankow. Betty attended Kenosha schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1948; she was a member of the schools' Alumni Association.

Betty was employed for 42 years as a secretary at the Kenosha County Department of Social Services. She was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Schubert Music Club of Kenosha, a life member of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority, and a volunteer for the Kemper Center of Kenosha.

Survivors include her brother, David Brankow of Northridge, CA; a niece, Ann (Dennis) Collins of Kenosha, and nephew, Paul K. Brankow, currently living in Chiba, Japan. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a sister Corinne V. Kendal and brother-in-law, Walter Kendall.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27th at Proko Funeral Home with funeral services commencing at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Friedens Lutheran Church, 5038 19th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140 in her memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Betty's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com