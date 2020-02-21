Betty J. Adams

Betty J. Adams, age 84 a resident of Kenosha died February 17th, 2020 at Froedtert South Kenosha medical Center Campus.

Funeral services will be held on Monday February 24th, 2020 at 5:00PM at Bethany Lutheran Church-Somers. (1520-Green Bay Road) Visitation with family will be held on Monday at the church from 4:00PM until the time of services. Burial will take place on Tuesday at Oak Hill Cemetery in the Town of Maine WI.

In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to either Bethany Lutheran Church or the .

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.

