Betty J. Felland

May 12, 1929 - December 21, 2019

Betty J. Felland, 90, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Home Inspired Living Center.

She was born on May 12, 1929 to the late Charles and Helen (Anderson) Nimmo in Pepin, WI. She was educated in the schools of Pepin.

On June 6, 1949 she married Alden Felland in Menomonie, WI. He preceded her in death on August 21, 1991.

Betty was an assistant manager for Reed Drug Store for many years.

Betty was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and was a member of the Altar Guild for many years. Most recently, she was a money counter for the church.

Betty enjoyed playing bingo, was an amazing baker, taking pride in her cooking, loved sending cards to her friends on the holidays, traveling with her family and shopping with her daughter Cheryl.

Betty is survived by her son Brian (Bert) Felland, her daughter and best friend Cheryl (Randy) Coy both of Kenosha and her grandsons Benjamin Felland, Alexander Felland and Randy A. (Heidi) Coy.

Funeral Services for Betty will be held on Monday, December 30th at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church (2006 – 60th St.). Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to Grace Lutheran Church or to a .

