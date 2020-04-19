Betty J. Peterman

1927 - 2020

Betty J. Peterman, age 92, of Kenosha passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Brookside Care Center. Betty was born on July 15, 1927 in Johnston City, IL to Floyd and Eva (Barkitt) Felts and she attended schools in the area. Betty married Robert Peterman in Cicero, IL. She worked A&P as a cashier and a receptionist for Meyercord Revenue Inc. Betty was an avid bowler and a member of the Czechoslovakia Society of America. She enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

She was preceded in death by, her husband; her parents; her daughter, Donna Bauman; two brothers, Bill and Larry and her sister, Norma.

Betty is survived by, her son, Craig Peterman of Hanover Park, IL; son-in-law, Ron Bauman of Kenosha; her granddaughter, Dawn Fritts; two great grandchildren, Kelsey and Kyle Fritts as well as other family and friends.

Private family services for Betty were held.

