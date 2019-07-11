Betty Jane Beetschen

1931 - 2019

Betty Beetschen, 88, of Kenosha, WI passed away peaceably on Monday July 01, 2019 at the Manor of Kenosha, after a long illness.

Betty was born in Waukegan, IL the daughter of the late Lee and Alohma (Thielson) Durant. Betty will always be remembered for having a very kind, warm and loving heart and her famous bright pink lipstick that always left a loving mark. She was well known as the cashier at the old Cavetts Drugstore in Zion.

She absolutely loved her grandchildren, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren always greeting them with a warm loving smile! She enjoyed spending time with family even if it required traveling thousands of miles to visit with them for a week or two. She loved making quilts by hand and giving them to family at Christmas time.

She is survived by her son, Paul (Marcia Coppock) of Kenosha, WI; son-in-law, Dan Class of Waukegan, IL; sister, Barbara (Fred) born of Crystal River, FL; brother-in-law, Robert Depew of Hershey, OR; grandchildren Jennifer Moore (Bill Durkin) of Waukegan, IL, April Allbee of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Cassandra (Derek) Winningham of Kenosha, WI, and Stephanie and Sarah Beetschen of Vernon, BC Canada; great grandchildren Emmalee Allbee and Rylan and Vivi Winningham, along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A memorial in Betty's honor will be held July 14, 2019 from 2PM-4PM at First Baptist Church, 3001-9th Street, Winthrop Harbor, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations given to Black Dog All Breed Rescue, P.O. Box 2743, Glenview, IL 60025-2743 would be greatly appreciated.

