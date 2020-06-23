Betty Jane Sullivan

1930-2020

Betty Sullivan, 89 of Racine, passed away at her residence on Friday June 19th after a yearlong battle with cancer and stroke.

Born in Oshkosh on Nov 19th 1930 where she attended schools, she was the daughter of Viola and Henry Treichel.

On Feb. 18th 1950 she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart David L. Sullivan in Oshkosh.

They moved to Kenosha shortly thereafter raising their family. She was a secretary at Ladish Tri- Clover, retiring in 1988 after 20 yrs.

Betty and Dave enjoyed their retirement between Kenosha/Elmwood Park Wisconsin and Sarasota Fl. Betty enjoyed cooking, sewing, crafting, golfing, playing cards, traveling and spending fun times with her many friends and family. Family was a very important part of her life, she loved to cook and bake for, and with, her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her husband Dave of 70 years; two sisters; Clara (Marty) Marcellis, JoAnn Boyd and a brother Donald Treichel; three children: Patrick (Lucy) Sullivan, Kathie (Hugh) Tollack, Thomas (Lori) Sullivan; 7 grandchildren: Jason Harrington (Kelsey Macomber), Lisa (Zach) Hansen, Gregory Sullivan (Hilary Huizenga), Katie Sullivan (Mike Anderson), Lauren Tollack, Audra Sullivan (Dustin Andersen), Elizabeth (Jake) Zabojnik; 6 great- grandchildren: Mira, Spencer, Ava, Logan, Arabella and Brielle; a brother-in-law Thomas (Betty) Sullivan.

Aside from her parents Betty was preceded in death by her sister Shirley and a brother Henry. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the health care staff at Ascension Cancer Center and Orthopedic group; along with the staff at Elizabeth Gardens Assisted Living.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held privately with the family.

Is it 5 O-clock yet? Cheers Betty, to a great life!