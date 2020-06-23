Betty Jane Sullivan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Jane Sullivan

1930-2020

Betty Sullivan, 89 of Racine, passed away at her residence on Friday June 19th after a yearlong battle with cancer and stroke.

Born in Oshkosh on Nov 19th 1930 where she attended schools, she was the daughter of Viola and Henry Treichel.

On Feb. 18th 1950 she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart David L. Sullivan in Oshkosh.

They moved to Kenosha shortly thereafter raising their family. She was a secretary at Ladish Tri- Clover, retiring in 1988 after 20 yrs.

Betty and Dave enjoyed their retirement between Kenosha/Elmwood Park Wisconsin and Sarasota Fl. Betty enjoyed cooking, sewing, crafting, golfing, playing cards, traveling and spending fun times with her many friends and family. Family was a very important part of her life, she loved to cook and bake for, and with, her family and friends.

Betty is survived by her husband Dave of 70 years; two sisters; Clara (Marty) Marcellis, JoAnn Boyd and a brother Donald Treichel; three children: Patrick (Lucy) Sullivan, Kathie (Hugh) Tollack, Thomas (Lori) Sullivan; 7 grandchildren: Jason Harrington (Kelsey Macomber), Lisa (Zach) Hansen, Gregory Sullivan (Hilary Huizenga), Katie Sullivan (Mike Anderson), Lauren Tollack, Audra Sullivan (Dustin Andersen), Elizabeth (Jake) Zabojnik; 6 great- grandchildren: Mira, Spencer, Ava, Logan, Arabella and Brielle; a brother-in-law Thomas (Betty) Sullivan.

Aside from her parents Betty was preceded in death by her sister Shirley and a brother Henry. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the health care staff at Ascension Cancer Center and Orthopedic group; along with the staff at Elizabeth Gardens Assisted Living.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held privately with the family.

Is it 5 O-clock yet? Cheers Betty, to a great life!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 22, 2020
We are so sorry for your families loss.
Sending you all of our love and prayers. Love and Dan and Leslie Ayala and family.
Leslie and Dan Ayala and family
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved