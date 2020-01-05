Betty Leigh
Betty Leigh, 90, of Kenosha, passed away at St. Catherine's Medical Center on Friday, January 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, January 9th at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
