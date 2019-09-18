Betty Lynn Jones

Betty Lynn Jones, 83 years old of Trevor, Wis., passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Wis. Betty was born Oct. 17, 1935, in Northern, Minn. to the late Cecil and Bessie (Coon) Elyea. On Oct. 4, 1958, she married her husband, George. She was warm, positive, and resilient, and inspired those qualities in others. Betty was a nurse for nearly 60 years, treating every patient like family. She truly enjoyed her many trips to Disney World and Las Vegas. Betty liked to read, do word puzzles, watch Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved and will be sorely missed.

Survivors include: sons, George "Ben" Jones, Patrick (Justine) Jones, Michael (Kristine) Jones, and Laurene "Laurie" (Darin) McKinney; brother, William (Jeanne) Elyea; sister, Jane (James) Smith; grandchildren, David, Patrick, Matthew, Makenzie, Mitchell, Teagan, and Johnathon; and great grandchildren, Sophia, Esther, and Sterling.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Bessie Elyea and husband, George.

A Celebration of Betty's Life will be held 1 p.m., Saturday Sept. 21, 2019, at Salem United Methodist Church 25130 85th St. Salem, WI 53168. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Betty at www.strangfh.com