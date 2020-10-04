Betty Mae Sesser

May 19, 1925 - October 1, 2020

Betty Mae Sesser, age 95, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Aurora Health Center surrounded by her loving daughters.

She was born on May 19, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Ragna (Anderson) Hendrickson.

On February 17, 1945, Betty was united in marriage with the love of her life, Arthur W. Sesser, Sr. in Minneapolis, MN. Sadly, he passed away on June 8, 2005.

Betty was a navy bride and she and Art were stationed at Naval bases up and down the east coast, settling in Kenosha in 1962. Betty was a long-time member of the Somers Community United Church of Christ. For many years she worked at Grants Department store and later at the KYF in the locker room where she enjoyed helping the children. In 1968 she joined the Wisconsin Organization of Mothers of Twins Club. She and Art were members of the Dusty Road Runners Chapter of the Good Sam Camping Club and spent many happy times traveling with their friends. Betty was an avid reader and game player.

She is survived by her children, Arthur Sesser, Jr., Janet (Kevin) Frieman, Judith (Peter) Burditt and JoAnn (James) Weber; her grandchildren, Liz, Art, Bryan, Carly, Amanda, Lindsay, Sarah and Rachel and nine great-grandchildren. Betty's family was the joy of her life and she enjoyed spending time with the entire family.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur W. Sesser, Sr. and her grandsons, Jake Sesser and Benjamin Frieman. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Arnold, Roger and Richard.

Memorial services honoring Betty's life will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. A visitation for Betty will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

