Betty Overson Dewey
Betty Overson Dewey

1930 - 2020

Betty Overson Dewey, nee Betty Marie Melter was born January 4, 1930 in Saint Luke's Hospital, Racine, WI, and passed away on July 28th from cancer, in Leesburg, VA, at the home of James Overson, her younger son and Deborah, his wife, to where she had moved from Kenosha the day after the death on April 13, 2020, of her beloved husband of 25 years, John Dewey. Betty and John Dewey married in 1994 and lived in Delafield until May of 2019 and then in Kenosha. Her marriage to M. Lee Overson, of Racine, ended in divorce in 1992.

Betty is also survived by her older son, Thomas Overson and his wife Lori of Fayetteville, Georgia, by Ruth Mainland, her much beloved sister, and Ruth's husband Donald, of Racine Wisconsin and by many grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews of the Leesburg, Fayetteville and Racine areas. Hospice was of great help to James and Deborah in managing Betty's final health care needs. She will be cremated, and her ashes divided and interred at All Saints Episcopal Church, Fayetteville, GA, Saint James Episcopal Church, Leesburg, VA and at the home of Ruth and Donald Mainland, Racine, WI. She leaves behind many who loved her dearly and learned much from her gentleness and Christian devotion.



Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 7, 2020
Betty is missed greatly by myself my children and grandchildren. You were such a loving step mom, grandmother and great grandmother who always said that we all have special gifts of life that we brought to the family. I think of psalm 27:4 One thing I have desired of the Lord that will I seek:That I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord and to inquire in His temple. We miss you so much. Sue Riley
Sue Riley
