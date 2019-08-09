Beverlee Guerrucci

Beverlee Guerrucci was born on Oct. 5, 1930 in Kenosha, Wis. to Hilmer "Hip" and Florence (nee Brunner) Giortz. She died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 201,9 at her home.

Mrs. Guerrucci was a food demonstrator for several major retailers. She was a member of the Member Red Hat Society and volunteered for PADS at Kingswood United Methodist and another Arlington Heights Church. Beverlee enjoyed playing penny slot machines, visiting Branson, Missouri and participating at the Buffalo Grove Senior Center. Beverlee loved calamari and listening to Frankie Valli, Abba and the Jersey Boys. She will be remembered as having a positive nature and being uplifting and encouraging to all around her. With her vibrant personality Beverlee made the most of each day setting a great example for her family.

Beverlee is survived by her children, Gina Fraser, Rina (Ken) Floyd, and James (Carolyn) Guerrucci; her grandchildren, Trista, Daniel, Sheila, Lori, Frank, Matthew; her great grandchildren, Laura, Brandon, Austin, Dawn, Zachariah, Brendan, Devon great; her niece, Marcha Windsor; her great niece and great nephews Steve, Julie, Michael; and her cousins, Diane & Bob.

She was preceded in death by Husband, Vincent D. Guerrucci, Father, Hilmer "Hip" Giortz, Mother, Florence Giortz, Sister, Jeanne Mozol.

Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment St. Mary Parish Cemetery, Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to .

Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or

(847) 253-0168.