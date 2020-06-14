Beverly A. Weston

1941 - 2020

Beverly A. Weston, 79, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Born on May 21, 1941 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Kreuser) Applegate.

On June 4, 1960, she married Robert C. Weston at the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Kenosha. He preceded her in death on July 17, 2004.

Beverly worked at Regal China in IL for many years, then later at Kenosha Hospital, in their Environmental Service Department until her retirement in 2004.

She enjoyed hosting her family for holidays, cooking, outdoors, and flowers.

Beverly is survived by three children, Robert C. Weston II of Kenosha; Elizabeth (John) Janis of Las Vegas, NV, and Laurie Crocker of Kenosha; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren with one great-grandson on the way due in August, Sterling; one son-in-law, Donnie Mueller of Anchorage, AK, four sisters, Donna (George) Schmidt, Sandy (Earl) Owens, Jan (Tom) Haschker, and Judy (Paul) Kern; and two brothers, Jerry Applegate and Kenny (Carol) Applegate. She is further survived by other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her three children, Randy Weston, Dawn Weston, and Brenda Topper; two sons-in-law, Chuck Crocker, and Randy Topper; and future daughter-in-law, Michel Huffer.

A Celebration of Life for Beverly will be held on Tuesday, June 16th at 4:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Beverly's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net