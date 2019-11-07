Beverly Ann Drissel

1946-2019

Beverly Ann Drissel, 73, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Born in Kenosha, on September 21, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Jerome and LaVerne (Daniels) Drissel. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she was educated at St. John the Baptist in Paris, and graduated from Salem Central High School.

Beverly was employed by Kenosha County and retired as a payroll supervisor in 2001. She previously worked with UW Extension. An avid sports fan, Beverly could be spotted supporting the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, visiting casinos, playing volleyball, dartball, and bowling. She was a lifetime member of the Kenosha County Fair.

Survivors include her four siblings, Marvin (Dolores) Drissel, Norm (Kathy) Drissel, Keith (Judy) Drissel, and Debbie (Steve) Sendelbach; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and close friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8th, at St. John The Baptist Church, 1501 172nd Ave, Union Grove, WI 53182, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of Mass at 6:00 p.m. Interment will take place on Saturday, November 9th, at St. John The Baptist Cemetery at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Safe Harbor Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.

Beverly would wish that all who knew her would raise a glass, whether it be a cold beer, her favorite - a martini, or a beverage of your choosing, and simply honor her life well lived.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Beverly's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com