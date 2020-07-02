Beverly J. DeSeife (Nee: Seehafer)

June 19, 1946 - June 26, 2020

Beverly J (Néee: Seehafer) DeSeife, 74, of Marshfield, WI, peacefully passed away at her home June 26, 2020, in Kenosha WI.

Beverly was born in Marshfield, WI, to the late Chester & Angeline (Luther) Seehafer on the June 19,1946. She graduated from Marshfield Sr. High class of 1964 and then moved to Kenosha, WI. She married David J. DeSeife of Kenosha, WI, on August 27, 1966. Beverly retired form American Motor Corporation / Chrysler with over 30 years of service. She also attended Gateway Technical Collage while obtaining her associates degree for Interior Design. Beverly was a hard worker who loved gardening to her last day. She loved her dear friends with all her heart. She enjoyed boating, golfing, bowling, softball and riding motorcycles.

Beverly is preceded in death by her loving husband, David J DeSeife; parents, Chester & Angeline Seehafer; and one beloved brother, Charles Seehafer.

Beverly is survived by two sons, Daniel DeSeife of Kenosha, WI, & Douglas (Elizabeth) DeSeife of Kenosha, WI; her beloved brothers and sisters, Rodney (Patty) Seehafer of Marshfield, WI, Carol (Ed) Schulze of Naples, FL, James (Pat) Seehafer of Marshfield, WI, Dian (Lloyd) Mueller of Marshfield, WI, Bruce (Kris) Seehafer of Marshfield, WI, Gary (Annie) Seehafer of Marshfield, WI, and Alan (Kathy) Seehafer of Marshfield, WI. Also surviving Beverly are her precious grandchildren, Jessica (Kyle) Worcester, Emily (Brandon) Prell, John DeSeife, Randy DeSeife, Leah DeSeife, Destini Elisasson and David, Derek, Nathaniel and Ryan DeSeife. She is further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws to whom she loved dearly.

A celebration of Beverly's life will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, 6:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant. Visitation will be from 5:00pm until the time of the service. The service will be live streamed via YouTube. The link to the stream will be available on the funeral home website on the day of the service. Private burial will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

