Beverly June Vanhorn

1948 - 2019

Beverly June Vanhorn, 71, formerly of Leland, MS passed away peacefully at home in Kenosha, WI on Saturday, June 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beverly was born May 18, 1948 in Waukegan, IL to Alfred and Violet Blim. She was a resident of Zion, IL for over 50 years; graduating in 1966 from Zion Benton Township High School. She was employed as a CNA with Zion Benton Hospital and a Teachers Assistant at West Elementary School where the children lovingly called her "Miss Beverly". Beverly loved spending time outdoors just sitting under a tree. She enjoyed time with her friends, organizing community activities in Mississippi, playing cards, eating out and her beloved cat, "Sally Sue". Most of all, Beverly loved her sons deeply. Beverly is survived by her children, Scott Blim, Darin Siordia, Robert Joseph Siordia, Ramona (Mark) Petrick, Victoria Siordia and Andrew Siordia; several grandchildren; sisters, Beatrice (Ramon) Gregorio, and Bernice Henke; nieces, Barbara Koski, Ramona Norbeck, Pamela Kontos, Kristina Czerniak and Katie Koski; and nephew, Ryan Gregorio. She was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Siordia in 1977; husband, Eugene Phillip Vanhorn; step-daughter, Paula Bovey; sisters, Barbara Blim and Mary Charlene Castro; brother, Robert Blim and brother-in-law, Herman Henke Jr. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Pineview Cemetery in Beach Park, IL. Memorial contributions to the family would be appreciated. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com