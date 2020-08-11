Beverly Paddock

1931 - 2020

Beverly Paddock, 88 years old of Paddock Lake, WI, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 15, 1931 in Chicago, IL to the late Herbert and Marie (nèe O'Sullivan) Johnson. Beverly was raised on the southside of Chicago and was a graduate of Lindblom High School. She spent time at her family's summer home in Paddock Lake, where she met Alva, and they married February 20, 1954 in Palatine, IL. She worked for Illinois Bell before joining Alva at his State Farm Insurance Office in Paddock Lake.

She was an avid golfer and bowler and enjoyed playing cards, especially with her bridge club. She loved reading, crossword puzzles and traveling with family and friends, especially to the Bahamas, where she loved to snorkel.

Beverly loved her years living on Paddock Lake and her final days were spent overlooking the lake. She passed with her daughter and her caretaker at her side.

The family would like to extend many thanks to Eileen Grimm, her devoted friend and caregiver, who formed "Team Beverly" which included, in part, Marilyn, Diane, Maricela, Justine, and Mary.

Beverly is survived by her children, Doug (Kathy) and Karen Paddock Dillow; her five grandchildren, Nicholas Kraemer, Stefanie (Donald) Curtis, Steven (Kinsey) Paddock, Kristin Dillow, and Justin (Elizabeth) Dillow and two great-grandchildren, Layla Curtis and Noah Curtis; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tom, her sister, Bernadine (Robert) Roth and her brother, Bud (Jackie) Johnson.

Funeral Services and Interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Salem United Methodist Church, 25130 85th St., Salem, WI 53168 or the Westosha Kiwanis Club. Please sign the online guestbook for Beverly at www.strangfh.com.