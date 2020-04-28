Kenosha News

Bill Newling, 50, unexpectedly passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 24, 2020.

There was no problem he could not solve, and no person he would not help.

Bill is survived by his children Stockton and Tucker, wife Judy, parents Rodney and Caren, sisters Pam (Al) Jackson and Cari (Keith) Richter, and nieces and nephews.

Private memorial to be held later.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 28, 2020
