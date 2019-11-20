Billy Dean Casteel

November 14, 1948 - November 17, 2019

Billy Dean Casteel, age 71, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 after a courageous two-year battle with Mantel Cell Lymphoma. He was born on November 14, 1948 in Neon, KY to William Casteel and Beulah Sexton. Billy retired in 2009 after 30 years with Chrysler.

He was preceded in death by, his parents and a sister, Vicki Withers.

Billy is survived by, his wife, Lynne (Carlson) Casteel; children, Billy (Pan) Casteel Jr., Shelby (Matt Teeter) Casteel-Everett and Renee (Greg) Kaiser; grandchildren, Cullen and Langston Everett, Lindsey (Clayton) Cullnan and Terah Aarnio; surrogate granddaughter, McKenzie Webber; sisters and brother, Rick Casteel, Sharon Redlin, Joanne (Roger) Lindow and Mechelle (Rod) Beiser.

Also survived by loving aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws, first wife, Carole Hale and many many loving friends.

An open house and visitation with the family will be held on Friday November 22, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the Parkway Chateau – Garden Room, Entrance C (12304 – 75th Street).

