Billy E. Lightsey

Billy E. Lightsey, 71, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side.

Born in Jemison, Alabama on Dec. 24, 1947, he was the son of Henry and Lola Fuerstenberg.

Billy proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from Feb. 9, 1966, until his honorable discharge on Feb. 6, 1969. He was assigned as a mechanic in the infantry.

On March 21, 1970, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, he was united in marriage to Valerie Fox.

Billy was employed with AMChrysler Corporation in their Cutter and Grinder Dept. He retired after 35 years of service in 2004. After his retirement, Billy was employed with First Student in Kenosha.

He was a member of U.A.W. Local #72 Retirees. Billy enjoyed woodworking, camping, fishing and hunting deer, squirrels and rabbits. He was an avid football and baseball fan. Billy liked to cheer on The Packers, The Badgers, The Brewers and Alabama State.

Billy is survived by his wife of 49 years, Valerie Lightsey; his mother, Lola Fuerstenberg; his four children, Lisa (Andy) Heckel-Cappa, Jason (Brandy Falduto), Kevin and Ryan Lightsey; and eleven grandchildren.

He is further survived by his sister, Barbara (David) Lyons; his mother-in-law, Marjorie Fox; many loving nieces and nephews; and his faithful canine companions, Xena, Sassy and Josie.

He was preceded in death by his father; a daughter, Kelly Marie in infancy; and a brother, Michael Fuerstenberg.

Funeral Services honoring Billy's life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, Wis. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. A visitation for Billy will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the family would be appreciated.

Billy's family would like to extend a special thank you to the VA Hospital in Milwaukee; especially the ICU Unit for the special care they provided to them.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com