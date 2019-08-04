Blaine E. Coleman

Blaine E. Coleman, 49, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Born on May 7, 1970, he was the son of the late Gerald B. and Barbara A. (Ruberg) Coleman. Blaine attended Central and Bradford High Schools.

He worked primarily in retail and customer service, and being an archery specialist at Gander Mountain and Dick's Sporting Goods were his favorite jobs.

He enjoyed spending time up north in Adams County. Blaine was a true outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, archery, snowmobiling, ATV riding or finding pleasure in anything that brought him outdoors. He also enjoyed paintballing and playing disc golf with his friends.

Blaine will be remembered as being a fun-loving man and good friend.

He is survived by his fiancée, Anjuli Ludlow; his sister, Patricia "Trish" (Neil) Flannery; his nephew, Luke; his niece, Emilie; his aunts, Roberta (Steve) Bevins, Angela Rose and Rhonda Funk; his cousins and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David in infancy.

A memorial service honoring Blaine's life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private inurnment will take place in St. James Cemetery. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com