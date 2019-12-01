Brandon J. Fonk

October 24, 1985 - November 27, 2019

Brandon J. Fonk, age 34 of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center.

He was born in Kenosha on October 24, 1985 and was the son of Kim and Penny (Olson) Fonk.

On September 29, 2012, Brandon was united in marriage to Lisa Glancy. Their union was blessed with an adoring son, Jackson.

Brandon 'loved' the car business and he made a career with All Star Honda as a Car Sales Manager.

He liked hanging around with his brothers and their family. Brandon felt complete when he was with his beautiful wife and son.

Brandon will always be in the heart of his wife, Lisa; his sons, Jackson and Clifford; his parents, Kim and Penny Fonk; his brothers, Michael (Dawn), Jonathon (Angelica), Vincent and Dominic Fonk; and his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Funeral Services honoring Brandon's life will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Brandon will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.