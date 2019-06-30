Branka Vujovic

Branka Vujovic, 93, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at The Bay at Sheridan.

She was born on May 14, 1926, to the late Milan and Elizabeth (Eger) Grujicic in Pirot, Yugoslavia. She was educated in Yugoslavia and was an LPN. She came to Kenosha from Chicago in 1957 and was very proud of becoming a US citizen.

On May 17, 1958, she married Dragoljub Vujovic in North Chicago. He preceded her in death on Dec. 1983.

Branka worked as a CNA at St. Catherine's Hospital for 20 years, retiring in 1982.

Branka was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, a member of the Serbian Brothers Help and a member of the Circle of St. Mary's Sisters.

Branka enjoyed gardening, cross stitching, baking, cooking and loved her dogs. She was proud of the fact she learned how to drive at the age of 65 and drove until she was 85.

Branka is survived by Laura " Laurie" Kuhn Cooper and family, Gabrielle "Gabbi" and Michael Zapp and family and Vince and Angie Perez and family.

She is preceded in death by a daughter in infancy and dear family members David Cooper and Sara Kuhn Perez.

Funeral Services for Branka will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at noon at the Bruch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to the PPFL #3785 Charities in memory of the David Cooper Scholarship Fund.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Branka's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net